Arrest Made in Armed Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:08 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 5200 block of E Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22-139-755