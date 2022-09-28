Arrest Made in Armed Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in armed offenses that occurred in the Sixth and Seventh Districts.
Sixth District
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 7:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of 50th Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22-136-045
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 7:42 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 5200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22-137-090
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:08 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 5200 block of E Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22-139-755
- Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm: On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 9:16 am, the suspects brandished handguns and fired handguns in the 500 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The suspects then fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22-139-998
- Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm, the suspect was stopped by MPD members in the 300 block of Division Avenue, Northeast, driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 22-140-072
Seventh District
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 6:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22-135-982
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
