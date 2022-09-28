A focus on safety and supports as hurricane recovery continues

CANADA, September 28 - The health and safety of residents remains a top priority as provincial recovery efforts continue. Islanders can help recovery efforts by keeping everyone’s safety in mind, so first responders can focus on emergencies.

If you do not have electricity, take the following steps to be ready when it comes back:

Make sure stoves and other fire hazards are turned off, so they do not pose a fire risk when the power is turned on.

Do not attempt to remove trees either close to or directly on power lines.

Stay away from all power lines for your own safety, and so crews can do their work as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.

If you are running a portable generator, keep carbon monoxide safety in mind:

Portable generator exhaust can be deadly.

Keep generators 20 feet away from doors, windows and vents.

Make sure the fumes can’t enter the home through windows, doors or other openings in the building.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.

Never use outdoor cooking units such as camping stoves, barbeques or butane burners inside your home or near your windows and doors.

Carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are essential safety tools. If you are running a generator, make sure your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are in good working order. If you do not have a carbon monoxide and smoke alarm, it’s time to purchase one.

During prolonged power outages, it is important to safely handle spoiled food.

Food that is normally refrigerated must be discarded after 24 hours without power

Frozen food must be discarded after 48 hours without power

If it can be done safely, food should be separated from packaging and placed in the green cart

Packaging should be placed in waste or recycling according to Waste Watch guidelines available at Island Waste Management Corporation.

If sorting can’t be done safely, place the packaged food in the black cart.

Wash hands carefully after dealing with spoiled food. Clean any surfaces that comes into contact with spoiled food.

Ground Search and Rescue crews are working at full capacity to knock on doors and perform wellness checks on Island residents in need. If you know of anyone that needs a wellness check – please email (fionaresponse@gov.pe.ca) or call 1-833-796-0642, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Government thanks all first responders, Island policing services, community organizations, the Canadian Military, the Canadian Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Samaritan’s Purse, and other partner agencies for their continued assistance as part of our provincial Fiona recovery efforts.

Government also thanks all residents for following the preparedness advice of EMO and for their continued patience as the restoration work on the Island continues.

