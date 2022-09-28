Debris drop-off options for post-Fiona cleanup

CANADA, September 28 - The province of Prince Edward Island is providing Island residents with options for disposal of waste and debris left in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

“While we are continuing to prioritize the clean-up of our Island roadways and assist in power restoration, we recognize that Islanders are in the process of cleaning up and repairing their own properties and need help." - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC) will re-open all its Waste Watch Drop-Off Centres Thursday, September 29 with extended hours. The corporation will be waiving drop-off fees for clients disposing of food spoiled due to the power outages.

IWMC curb side collections will resume on Thursday, September 29 to all accessible areas. Islanders can expect collections on their regularly scheduled pick-up day. Seasonal and extended seasonal cottages will need to bring carts to the closest main road for collection. Collection drivers will do their best to collect but some properties may not be collected due to low handing wires or trees and impassable roads.

For more information, visit: IWMC.

Additionally, the Province of Prince Edward Island has partnered with private landowners to open debris pits for disposal of fallen trees and branches beginning Thursday, September 29 in communities across the province. For a map of sites, click here.

Islanders who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris curbside because it is a safety hazard can call their local Access PEI location to have their name put on a list for assistance starting Thursday, September 29. This assistance for Islanders will start once the demand for road clearing and clean-up efforts has reduced.

Media contact:

April Gallant

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

902-368-5112

Backgrounder:

Fiona Clean-Up Disposal Locations

Island Waste Management Corporation

All Waste Watch Drop Off Centers (WWDC) will re-open on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Until Saturday, October 15, 2022, WWDCs in Brockton, New London, Murray River, Dingwells Mills and East Prince Waste Management Facility will operate on extended hours:

Monday to Friday: 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Operating hours for Charlottetown WWDC are as follows:

Monday to Friday: 7:00 am – 5:30 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Until October 15, 2022 residential customers can take spoiled food free of charge to any IWMC Waste Watch Drop-Off Center.

Until October 15, 2022 mixed food waste dropped-off by business customers will be subject to regular tippage fees, but the mixed waste surcharge will not be applied.

Hurricane Debris Disposal Sites (view map) starting Thursday, September 29:

Prince County Preston Murphy, Bloomfield Corner Mount Pleasant, Government Yard Compton Road, City of Summerside Moases Pit, Route 2 Kensington Borden Carleton Fabrication Yard

Queens County Route 224, St. Mary’s Road Government Yard Strathgartney Road, Bonshaw Government Yard Old Bridgeyard, Charlottetown Government Yard Webster’s Corner, Fort Augustus Government Yard

Kings County St. Peters G&P Pope Road Chapman Brothers, Dingwell Mills Loane Road, Kings County Construction Brad Jackson, Lower Montague Route 17 Jamie Miller, Murray River Richie Matheson, Brooklyn Georgetown Lumber Yard



Access PEI contact information for debris list starting Thursday, September 29: