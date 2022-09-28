Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement:

“Today, Minister Melanie Mark advised me of her decision to resign her cabinet portfolio and go on medical leave to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters. While I regret that she will not be at the cabinet table, I respect her decision and her commitment to her constituents.

“I have asked Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, to assume responsibility for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, effective immediately, in addition to her current portfolio.”