Elmhurst Family Law Firm Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC Welcomes New Partner Kyle Sellett

Kyle Sellett is welcomed by an impressive and devoted team of attorneys, including firm principals and founders Maxine Weiss Kunz and Amanda M. Oliver, Senior Associates Jennifer L. Fox and Alexis L. Seniff, Of Counsel Julie A. Johnson, and Associates Kelsey J. Burge, Tyler Neher and Whitni Hart.

ELMHURST, Ill. (PRWEB) September 28, 2022

Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC is pleased to welcome our new partner, Kyle Sellett. Kyle's years of dedication to his family law clients have earned him a place as a partner to principals Maxine Weiss Kunz and Amanda M. Oliver. Kyle has been practicing exclusively in the area of family law since 2018, and he has earned a reputation as a deeply committed and knowledgeable attorney.

Kyle takes a personalized approach to each case and maintains the firm belief that with each case there is an opportunity to establish his client and their family members in a new chapter of their lives. He has a unique ability to advocate knowledgeably and forcefully while keeping sight of the client's family needs and end goals.

"You like Kyle the moment you meet him. Despite his skills and experience, there are no airs about him. He is a straight shooter; setting clear expectations and then delivering for clients. He's a real asset to our team." Amanda M. Oliver, Principal

Maxine Weiss Kunz and Amanda M. Oliver have practiced exclusively in the area of family law for the entirety of their careers and joined forces in 2015 to create WKO and offer elite advocacy to each of their clients. The foundation of WKO is built upon their dedication to the fundamentals (up-to-date knowledge of the law, preparedness and aggressive advocacy in tandem with recognizing when the facts present an opportunity for a favorable settlement). This foundation is reinforced by the skills and passion of each of the firm's members who work together seamlessly to deliver results.

WKO attorneys are actively involved in the legal community. For example, principal Maxine Weiss Kunz currently sits as the Treasurer for the Illinois Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC), a group of professionals dedicated to the resolution of family conflict. Maxine is also a trained collaborative lawyer.

Five attorneys of the firm are recognized by Super Lawyers, including Maxine Weiss Kunz, Amanda M. Oliver, Jennifer L. Fox, Alexis L. Seniff, and Julie A. Johnson (Of Counsel). Only the top 5% of family law attorneys are recognized by Super Lawyers, a nomination process that includes peer nomination and independent evaluation.

WKO also provides mediation services. Specifically, principal Amanda M. Oliver is a certified family law mediator and has assisted countless families in reaching amicable resolutions without the need for court intervention. Amanda is especially skilled in mediating complex family law cases involving high net worth estates; including estates that involve business interests, multiple realties, private equity interests, and other unique assets on vesting schedules. Amanda applies creative solutions to the most complicated issues.

About Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC

Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC is a family law practice that serves families throughout the greater Chicago area from their convenient Elmhurst location. The firm was founded to meet a variety of family law needs that members of the community may experience. The lawyers of Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC represent people in cases involving divorce, child custody or child support proceedings, premarital and postnuptial agreements, parentage actions, post-decree modifications, appeals, and more.

To learn more about Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC, please visit: https://www.wkofamilylaw.com/. If you would like to speak with one of our attorneys or schedule a consultation, please call 312-605-4041.

