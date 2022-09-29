Joyce Echaquan - Press Conference on the Filing of a Civil Action

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The family of Joyce Echaquan and their attorney, Mtre Patrick Martin-Ménard, convey the media to a press conference on Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at 10:30 am, to outline the main points of the lawsuit filed by the family. The Grand Chief of the Atikamekw Nation, Constant Awashish, and the Chief of the Manawan community, Sipi Flamand, will also be present.

Date and time: September 29th, 2022, at 10:30 am

Address: Centre St-Pierre, 1212 rue Panet, Montréal QC

English comments will be available.

