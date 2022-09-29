3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named to Washingtonian Top Lawyers Hall of Fame

Three Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys have been named to Washingtonian's inaugural "Top Lawyers Hall of Fame."

Three Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys have been named to Washingtonian's inaugural "Top Lawyers Hall of Fame."

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed are:



"After a banner year of growth for the firm in this region, having our attorneys listed among Washington, D.C.'s legal elite is yet another sign of the strong foundation from which we will continue to invest and build here," Greenberg Traurig Co-President and Chairman of the firm's Washington, D.C. office Ernest LaMont Greer said. "Congratulations Adam, Laura, and Martha on being recognized for your impactful contributions to the Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia communities, our clients, and our firm as a whole."

The Washingtonian's Hall of Fame comprises lawyers who have been named among the publication's "Top Lawyers" for 10 of the past 15 years. The magazine compiles its "Top Lawyers" list by surveying hundreds of local lawyers asking who they would trust if they needed legal counsels themselves, then cross-referencing the winning names by a panel of "trusted professionals."

