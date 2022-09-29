UFCU Names Michael Crowl Next CEO and President

The UFCU Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Michael Crowl as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of UFCU. As CEO and President, Crowl will lead the #1 credit union in Central Texas, serving more than 355,000 Members and $4 billion in assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006100/en/

"We are proud to appoint Michael Crowl as UFCU's CEO and President," said UFCU Board of Directors Chair Cale McDowell. "The Board of Directors conducted a comprehensive national search with the assistance of a leading global executive search firm. Ultimately, the Board concluded that Michael is the right person to lead UFCU into the future."

Crowl joined UFCU in 2005 and most recently served as President since August 2021, overseeing all aspects of the credit union as it strives to bring forth UFCU's Vision of a Financially Healthy Community. Over the last year, he collaborated closely with the Board and executive team to co-create and launch a new transformational strategic plan.

"It is truly an honor that the Board selected me to lead this exceptional credit union that has an inspirational vision and mission, a revered brand, and reputation of service," said Crowl. "The Board and the executive team are looking forward to elevating the organization to even greater levels of positive impact in our Members' lives and their communities."

Crowl will assume the role of Co-CEO effective October 1, 2022, reporting directly to the Board of Directors while retaining the President title. Upon Tony Budet's retirement on March 10, 2023, Crowl will continue as the sole CEO and President.

Community engagement is important to Crowl, as demonstrated by his engagement and leadership on the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce Board, Caritas of Austin Board, and the President's Council of the Seton Fund for Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas. He is also a past President of the Board for the Austin Chamber Music Center.

Crowl is a certified public accountant with a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He also has attained a credit union development education certification through the National Credit Union Foundation. In 2018, he was named Austin Business Journal's "Best CFO" in the non-profit business category.

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about changing lives and strengthening communities. With more than 355,000 Members in Central Texas and Galveston County and total assets under management exceeding $4.4 billion as of September 28, 2022, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial health. To learn more, visit UFCU.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006100/en/