Success and Failures in MRSA infection Control During the COVID-19 Pandemic

MRSA Healthcare-Associated Infection Rates - VHA Nationwide FY 2008 to FY 2022 (Q1 to Q2)

Veterans Health Administration Outperforms Private Sector in the Prevention of Hospital MRSA Infections During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Are we going to build infrastructure and strengthen our healthcare system to adapt to the new normal, or are we going to normalize deviance with continued lean staffing and just-in-time supply chains?” — Kevin Kavanagh

LEXINGTON USA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private sector facilities in the United States have experienced a resurgence of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) hospital-onset infections during the COVID-19 pandemic, which eliminated all gains that were achieved over the last decade. In the third quarter of 2021, infections for hospital onset MRSA bloodstream infections were 17% more than in 2015. In contrast, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has been able to maintain over an 80% reduction in MRSA hospital-onset infections through the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 (Mar. 31, 2022), the most recent available data. The difference may be explained not only by the VHA’s use of uniform policies which rely on active surveillance and contact precautions, but also due to the VAH’s ability to maintain adequate staffing during the pandemic.

Quality measurements and financial incentives are used by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid to help assure and augment quality of care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. healthcare system neared collapse, in large part due to lean staffing and meager stockpiles of supplies. However, instead of transformation, it appears policymakers have assumed that facilities can do little to prevent safety lapses in the presence of COVID-19 and have decided to risk adjust quality measurements used in financial incentives. Risk adjustment should only be applied when effective strategies do not exist to prevent the occurrence of adverse outcomes. The question remains: Are we going to meet the challenge, build the needed infrastructure and strengthen our healthcare system to adapt to the new normal, or are we going to normalize deviance with continued lean staffing and just-in-time supply chains?