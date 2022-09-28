Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Private Sector Advisory Council

TEXAS, September 28 - September 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Terrance “Terry” Hlavinka, Emily Kidd, M.D., Al Philippus, Jonathan Raecek, Dean Teffer, Ph.D., Chloe Wilson, and An Yu to the Private Sector Advisory Council for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Council advises the Governor on homeland security issues that are pertinent to the private sector.

Terrance “Terry” Hlavinka of East Bernard is President of Hlavinka Equipment Company and a Partner of Pyek Group, operators of Typhoon Texas Waterparks and Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks in Nevada. He is past President of the Texas A&M Former Yell Leaders Association and past Chairman for the Wharton County Ag Day. Previously, he served as Director and President of the Southwestern Dealers Association and the East Bernard Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and as Alderman of the City of East Bernard. Hlavinka received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics from Texas A&M University.

Emily Kidd, M.D. of New Braunfels is the Medical Director of Acadian Ambulance of Texas and is double board-certified in Emergency Medicine and Emergency Medical Services. She is President of the Texas Chapter of the National Association for EMS Physicians and a member of the National Association of EMS Physicians, Texas Medical Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, and the Texas College of Emergency Physicians. Additionally, she is Chair of CATRAC Whole Blood Work Group and serves on the GETAC Disaster Committee and the STRAC Board of Directors. Kidd received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas at Houston Health and Science Center.

Al Philippus of San Antonio is a Vice President at Valero Energy. He is a member of the International Security Management Association and the American Society for Industrial Security International. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Texas Private Sector Advisory Council and the Oil and Gas Sector Coordinating Council at the national level. Additionally, he retired from the San Antonio Police Department in 2002, where he served for 28 years. In his last eight years at SAPD, he led the agency as Chief of Police. Philippus received a Bachelor of Arts from Southwest Texas State University and a Master of Science from Sam Houston State University.

Jonathan Raecek of Plano is Managing Director of Corporate Security at FedEx Office and has a combined 25 years of corporate security, retail loss prevention, and law enforcement experience. He is a former member of the American Society for Industrial Security and the Plano Booster club. Raecek received a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science and O.S.H.A. Management from New Haven University.

Dean Teffer, Ph.D. of Austin is Vice President of Application Engineering at IronNet Cybersecurity. He serves on the Artificial Intelligence Policy Subcommittee and the Cybersecurity Standards Association for Next Generation Connectivity Systems for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Teffer received a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Tulane University and a Master of Physics and a Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Chloe Wilson of Sabinal is Owner and Operator of Cattlemen’s Beef Company and an active Partner in Nunley Brothers Ranches. She is a State Director for the Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas and a Board Member of the Texas Beef Council. Wilson received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Trinity University.

An Yu of Houston is the Executive Director leading cybersecurity strategy for Healthcare at JP Morgan Chase. She has more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and technology risk management. Additionally, she has served in her community for Special Olympics, Kids Meals, and previously on the Board of Directors for Mentors of Hope. Yu received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas at Austin.