Governor Abbott Announces $1.7 Million TWC Job Training Grant To Workforce Solutions Cameron

TEXAS, September 28 - September 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $1.7 million Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Workforce Solutions Cameron, in partnership with DHR Health. The job training grant will benefit more than 5,000 new and current health care workers in the Workforce Solutions Cameron area by providing skills training, ensuring retention, and promoting career advancement opportunities for nurses.

"Texas' medical workforce is essential to the health and well-being of communities across our state," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues creating opportunities to bolster our health care workforce and support the dedicated nurses and medical professionals who provide crucial patient care. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for ensuring health care workers at DHR Health in Cameron County have the training and tools needed to advance in their careers and help keep their fellow Texans healthy."

“This grant allows DHR Health the opportunity to upskill its existing workforce and support the Nurse Career Ladder pathway,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texas’ Skills Development Fund Grant Program is an important tool hospitals have to retain and advance the careers of medical professionals in their local communities.”

The grant will provide technical training in high-demand skills for occupations in medical and health services. Trainings will include anatomy and physiology courses, case management skills, stroke and tomography education, radiology, pediatric, psychiatric, and trauma nursing skills.

TWC's Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez presented the grant at a ceremony today at DHR Health.

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,700 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 410,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996.