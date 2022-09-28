Saskatchewan Reflects On The Harmful Legacy Of Residential Schools On Truth And Reconciliation Day

CANADA, September 28 - Released on September 28, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 30, 2022, as Truth and Reconciliation Day in the province.

The provincial government recognizes Truth and Reconciliation Day as an important day of remembrance and reflection for those who have suffered harm and to honour those whose lives were lost at residential schools.

The residential school system represents a sad chapter in this country's history, with harmful intergenerational impacts on Indigenous people and communities throughout the country.

“Our province remains committed to our partnership with First Nations and Métis people and communities as we move forward together on the continuous path of reconciliation," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. “September 30 is an important day for reflection, and I encourage all Saskatchewan people to use this as an opportunity to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in our province.”

On September 30, all provincial government buildings in Saskatchewan, including the Legislative Building and Government House, will lower their flags to half-mast. In recognition of the proclamation, the Provincial Capital Commission will be turning certain park lights orange in key locations of Wascana Centre, notably at the bandstand on the north shore, the legislative landing in front of the Queen Elizabeth II Gardens and at the steps of the provincial legislative building.

Both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day are commemorated annually. Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led movement intended to recognize the harm the residential school system did to children's safety, sense of self-esteem and well-being and to affirm that everyone around us matters.

All residents, including public employees and students, are encouraged to wear orange on this day to recognize Orange Shirt Day and commemorate the legacy of residential schools and honour survivors.

On September 29, government is proud to support and sponsor Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day. This event will take place at Mosaic Stadium in Regina and will bring people together to explore truth and engage in the principles of Truth and Reconciliation. The free program runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information on Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/first-nations-citizens/moving-forward-with-the-truth-and-reconciliation-commission.

