Protective Services Personnel Honoured With Medals For Exemplary Long Service

CANADA, September 28 - Released on September 28, 2022

Today in Saskatoon, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty joins Provincial Secretary Tim McLeod to honour the latest recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal.

"The protective services professionals honoured today are dedicated individuals who selflessly put themselves at risk for the good of our province and its people," McLeod said. "Today's ceremony allows us to honour and show thanks to these deserving recipients who play an important role in keeping our communities safe."

The medal honours personnel with 25 years or more of exemplary service in Saskatchewan in the protective services field. Recipients include police, fire, federal and provincial corrections, border services, RCMP, the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as mobile crisis and family violence outreach services.

This year, the medal will be presented to 113 individuals from rural and urban communities from across the province. In addition to the medal ceremonies today in Saskatoon, two medal ceremonies will be held, next week, in Regina.

Recipients receive a circular medal surmounted by St. Edward's Crown and a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor, Premier and Provincial Secretary. The medal bears the motto Qui civitatem tuentur (who guard the citizenry).

For more information about the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, including how to submit a nomination, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

