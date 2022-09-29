Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Available to 18+ Starting September 29

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 28, 2022

Starting Thursday, September 29, all Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose may receive the Moderna bivalent vaccine through Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) booked and walk-in clinics or participating pharmacies.

It is recommended that eligible residents receive the Moderna bivalent booster dose at least four months following their last COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of the number of COVID-19 doses received to date.

The Moderna bivalent vaccine has been approved by Health Canada as a booster dose only; if you require either your first or second dose at this time, you can receive all other Health Canada-approved vaccines as your primary series.

If you have had COVID-19, you can receive any booster dose once you have recovered; however, you may choose to wait up to three months post-infection for a booster dose to receive the best immune response.

When booking your booster appointments online for an SHA clinic, you are not required to specify which COVID-19 vaccine you wish to receive. The option of the bivalent vaccine will be provided to eligible individuals in the clinic at the time of vaccination.

The Moderna bivalent vaccine protects against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as provides enhanced protection against the currently circulating Omicron variants. Clinical trials have shown that the Moderna bivalent vaccine triggers a strong immune response against the original 2020 COVID-19 strain and Omicron variants. Safety monitoring showed that any side effects experienced were similar to those of the Moderna booster and were typically mild and self-resolving.

Protect Yourself and Get Up-To-Date on Your COVID-19 Vaccinations

All Saskatchewan residents six months and older are now eligible for vaccinations. Being up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations protects against severe illness and hospitalization at any age.

If using 1-833 Sask-Vax line, you can book several vaccinations in a single appointment, for everyone in the household six months and older.

