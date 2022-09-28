PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 28, 2022 Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa

Co-sponsorship Speech P.S. Resolution No. 119 and 146 Mr. President, I rise to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 119 and 146, Commending and Congratulating the Young Filipino Weightlifters for Winning the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on July 15 to 25, 2022, and Recording the Country's Best Finish in this Regional Sports Event. I remember last year, as if it was just yesterday, when we were all on our feet in praises, pride, and honor for the wins of our National athletes. Today, we are once again in awe of the feat that our Young Filipino Weightlifters have brought home to our country. Champions again, in front of every nation included in the regional sports event. These exemplary young athletes are the following with the number of medal they won for the country: a. Vanessa P. Sarno, 18yo - 3 golds b. Angeline L. Colonia, 15yo - 2 golds, 1 silver. c. Rose Jean Ramos, 17yo - 4 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze d. Rosalinda B. Faustino, 15yo - 3 golds e. Rosegie Ramos, 17yo - 3 golds f. Prince Keil B. Delos Santos, 15yo - 2 bronzes. The same way that exemplary men and women worked hard for their success, this team went through the same. They already know what it's like to struggle and sacrifice for training while they are beginning to experience the real world. They know what it's like to feel sorrow when one fails despite the hard work exerted. They know how humility and gratitude to the people around them play a huge role in their winnings. So, when we see them as they are, as young people, and when we see how they live their lives with diligence and selflessness, only then will we come close to understanding the weight they had to bear on their shoulders. Sabi nga ng Coach ni Hidilyn Diaz (Olympic Gold Medalist) noong siya ay nagsisimula pa lamang sa National Team, "Kung hindi nila kaya mag bigay ng inspirasyon sayo, ikaw ang magbibigay ng inspirasyon sa kanila. Kung kaya mong buhatin ang mabibigat na barbell, kaya mo buhatin ang problema mo. Naniniwala ako sayo. Laban, para sa bayan." I can just imagine the trials being faced by this team that attempted to hinder their way to success; still they marched on and turned their weaknesses into their greatest strengths. They lifted those barbells and set a record that earned the Philippines its fifteen (15) gold medals defeating many athletes from other similarly impressive countries. With those gold medals, we also heard our national anthem being played fifteen (15) times in front of Asia. There is nothing more that we could say that would capture the honor of what they have achieved. Mr. President, when we look closer into the life of these athletes, we will see beyond the achievements they gained through their medals and winnings. When they lifted that barbell, they did it because they know the weight of their efforts, for their friends, families, and countrymen, as Sarno has shared in an interview, "Eto po, Panalo po natin ito". Once again, congratulations, and thank you, proud kami sa inyo. Maraming salamat sa pag uwi ng mga medalya para sa ating bansang Pilipinas. Thank you, Mr. President.