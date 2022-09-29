PRIB: Senate adopts two resolutions commending PH Ice Skating, National Weightlifting teams

PHILIPPINES, September 29 - Press Release

Senate adopts two resolutions commending PH Ice Skating, National Weightlifting teams

PH Ice Skating, National Weightlifting teams The Senate hailed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the successes of the Philippine Skating and National Weightlifting teams in the Skate Asia 2022 and the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, respectively. In a unanimous vote, the Senate adopted Resolution No. 24, congratulating and commending the entire Philippine delegation on their outstanding performance in the Skate Asia 2022 competition, which ran from August 6 to 14, 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Senate Resolution No. 23 congratulating and commending the Philippine National Weightlifting Team on their outstanding performance in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships last July 15 to 25, 2022 in Tashkent City, Uzbekistan, was also adopted by the Senate. Sen. Lito Lapid, sponsor of the two resolutions, said the exemplary performance of the entire Philippine delegation deserves the highest praise, recognition, and commendation for bringing pride and inspiration to the Filipino people and for showing to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipino sports excellence. Skate Asia 2022 is one of the world's largest team recreation skating competitions which tour around Asian cities annually. According to the resolution, the Philippine team hauled 28 gold, 13 silver, and four bronze medals for a total of 45 medals. The country's official skate team consists of members Erphy Claire Mckenzie, Dawn Jasmine Gothong, Stacia Katherine Lee, Jodi Catherine Dino, Anicka Shanel Tan, Eriana Ericka Tan, Shekinah Vianne Angeles, Caitlin Geci Cos, Sophia Vielle Triste, Nadine Adrianna How Ong, Nicole Alessandra How Ong, Elisha Rae Villanueva, and Natasha Alisson How Ong. "Many may not find ice skating to be prestigious, maybe because we don't have winter here or maybe because there are few ice skating rinks in our country. I just want to use this opportunity to assure our great skaters that the Senate sees you and recognizes your achievements," Lapid said. Meanwhile, the Philippines performed its best results to-date for this annual youth and junior weightlifting competition with a total of fifteen golds, two silvers and three bronzes, with the women weightlifters contributing all 15 golds, all two silvers and one bronze to this tally. The Philippines ranked 7th in the Youth category with a summary score of 549/8 and ranked 9th in the Junior category with a summary score of 421/6, the country's best finish in the history of the continental tournament; During the athletic event in Uzbekistan, Angeline L. Colonia broke the world and Asian records after lifting 62 kilograms in the snatch that shattered the world and Asian youth standard (61kgs) in the women's 40kg category while her combined winning lift of 134 kgs has reset the continental youth standard of 134kgs in the total. "Weightlifting is one of the sports that we are pushing here in the country. In fact, it was the only sport that gave us our first gold medal in the Olympics, through the heroism of Hidilyn Diaz. Here in the Senate, we need to encourage our weightlifters more to give glory to the country," Lapid said.