PHILIPPINES, September 29 - Press Release
September 29, 2022

Senate commends eight National Artists

Recognizing their outstanding contribution and for bringing pride and honor to the country, the Senate has adopted a resolution honoring the eight National Artists who were recently conferred with the Order of the National Artist (ONA) by former President Rodrigo Duterte. Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 16 (Adopted Resolution No 22) sponsored by Sen. Loren Legarda was adopted during the plenary session Wednesday, September 28, 2022, taking into consideration SRNs 22 and 152 introduced by Senators Manuel "Lito" Lapid, Francis "Chiz" Escudero and Sonny Angara, respectively.

The eight National Artists were Agnes Locsin for dance, Salvacion Lim-Higgins for design, Gemino Abad for literature, Fides Cuyugan-Asensio for music, Tony Mabesa for theater and Nora Aunor, Marilou Diaz-Abaya and Ricardo "Ricky" Lee for film and broadcast arts.

"Our National Artists with their passion and dedication to their craft have inspired and touched the lives of numerous Filipinos making their mark on our country's history," the resolution stated. The ONA was established under Proclamation no. 1001 (s. 1972) in order to give recognition to certain Filipinos who have distinguished themselves and have made exceptional contributions to Philippine Arts and Letters.

On June 10, 2022, Duterte conferred the ONA to the eight Filipino artists recognizing their excellence in their respective fields by virtue of Proclamation no. 1390.

The chamber unanimously approved the resolution with all members as co-authors.

PRIB: Senate commends eight National Artists

