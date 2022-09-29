Laredo Sector Border Patrol prevents tragedy by stopping a human smuggling attempt on highway

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station prevented a tragedy by stopping a vehicle driving the wrong direction during a human smuggling attempt on I-35, north of Laredo, Texas.

On September 28, while agents were working their assigned duties, noticed a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on the southbound lane of I-35. The driver attempted to drive through the median to enter the correct lane, but the guardrail wiring prevented the driver from doing so. The driver stopped the vehicle and proceeded to abscond from the vehicle. The driver had four people inside the vehicle, all who were determined to be in the country illegally.

Records checks revealed they were from the country of Mexico and were taken into custody for processing. The driver of the vehicle was not located.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.