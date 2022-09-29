Submit Release
Memphis Seizes Texas Bound Meth

Memphis - On Thursday, August 25, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Memphis, Tennessee seized over five kilograms of Methamphetamine hidden in a shipment en route to Austin, Texas.

Bottles of liquids in shipment.

CBP officers at an express consignment hub chose for examination a package described in the paperwork as plastic decorative figures. An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee. The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.

So far this fiscal year which began October 2021, the port of Memphis has seized over 800 kilograms of Methamphetamine.

This seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office. This Field Office includes all ports in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Methamphetamine in coffee package.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

