Over 220K Lethal Doses of Fentanyl Intercepted by CBP Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky—Last Wednesday, September 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized a shipment arriving from South Africa containing enough fentanyl to kill 220,700 people.

CBP officers detained the shipment that was manifested as water purification. When officers inspected the package, they found a bottle labeled as Hydrozone ph-Balance containing a white powder. The powder tested positive for fentanyl. Additionally, a small zip lock bag of white powder labeled as Bicarbonate minerals also tested positive for fentanyl- a total of 441 grams. The fentanyl had a street value of at least $58,000.

Also inside the package was a small zip lock bag of a white crystal substance labeled as Magnesium mix. Officers tested this substance which was positive for cocaine- a total of 32.8 grams. The cocaine had a street value of $3,280. This shipment was destined for a residence in Littleton, Colorado.

LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office commended her officers for their work on these shipments. “CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Our officers and specialists in Louisville consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission. They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world.”

CBP officers have been busy seizing narcotics that are arriving at the Port of Louisville. Since September 1, officers have seized 17 pounds of Cocaine, 20 pounds of Fentanyl, 83 pounds of Steroids, 119 pounds of Ketamine, 123 pounds of Heroin, 141 pounds of Methamphetamine and 251 pounds of Marijuana. In total, these drugs would have had a street value of over $4.6 million.

“Our officers are committed to keep our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs,” said Louisville’s Port Director Thomas Mahn. “This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis.”

Fentanyl is an extremely toxic substance to handle in addition to being a dangerous narcotic to use. Officers are extremely careful when confronted with this substance, which again demonstrates the risk CBP officers face performing their daily duties. Fentanyl and its analogues are synthetic opioids that bind to and activate the opioid receptors in the brain creating analgesic and euphoric effects. Compared to other opioid medications, most types of fentanyl are extremely powerful.

Cocaine is a dangerous and highly addictive stimulant. Abuse of the drug can lead to paranoia, exhaustion, heart conditions, convulsions, stroke, and death. It is classified as a Schedule II stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.