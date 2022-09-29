Agtech Startup Reazent Receives Investment for Its Sustainability Impact
Reazent receives follow on investment from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Canada’s leading organization that funds sustainability-focused startups.HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reazent, an agtech company based in Canada, announced a non-dilutive grant funding of CAD 600,000 (USD 438,000 approx.) by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). Reazent has raised USD 1.4 million to date, including today's SDTC funding. The company plans to close a series seed round of USD 4 million by the end of this year, and today's investment is a part of this funding round.
"Companies have the ideas that will help solve some of our planet's most pressing environmental problems, but they cannot do it alone. SDTC is proud to support innovative companies like Reazent on their journey towards commercializing their sustainable solution global markets want and need." says Leah Lawrence, President, and CEO of SDTC
“Reazent is committed to enabling growers to improve crop production while lower costs and impacts of chemical-based inputs. We have years of data showing improved soybean yield, fungal pathogen control in wheat, improved greenhouse/vertical farms leafy green production, and are expanding with trials for tomato, corn, and Y. The SDTC funding will help bring these products to existing partners and increase our capacity to work with new growers,” says Sumit Verma, CEO & Co-founder at Reazent.
About Reazent:
Increasing crop production sustainably and mitigating climate change are two of humanity's biggest problems.
Reazent has developed a patented agri biological technology platform that provides sustainable alternatives to synthetic agrochemicals.
From the world's largest and most renowned agriculture companies to vertical farming startups to generational family farming organizations – they have all tested and validated Reazent's technology commercially.
Reazent was a part of the IndieBio acceleration program in 2020.
About Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC):
At SDTC, we support companies attempting to do extraordinary things.
From initial funding to educational support and peer learning to market integration, we are invested in helping our small and medium-sized businesses grow into successful companies that employ Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We are relentlessly focused on supporting our companies to grow and scale in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
The innovations we fund help solve some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, regeneration through the circular economy, and the well-being of humans in the communities they live in and the natural environment they interact with. For more information, visit https://www.sdtc.ca.
Sumit Verma
Reazent
+1 902-830-8260
info@reazent.com