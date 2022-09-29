Read more about “Operation Endless Consequences” Yields 200 Arrest Warrants for Gang, Drug, and Firearms Charges in Multi-Agency Investigation in Butts County

Butts County, GA (September 28, 2022) – Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 arrest warrants during the execution of “Operation Endless Consequences.” This operation is a multi-agency investigation involving gangs, drugs, and guns, plaguing the communities of Jackson and Flovilla in Butts County, GA. Deputies and agents issued the arrest warrants for 69 defendants. Of those arrested, sixteen are members of the Gangster Disciples. Deputies and agents seized trafficking amounts of cocaine and marijuana and numerous firearms. Of these firearms, some were stolen and in the possession of convicted felons. Deputies and agents are in the process of identifying additional defendants.

The GBI joined this investigation in March 2021 after a Butts County high school basketball coach attempted to break up a fight at a basketball tournament involving rival gangs and was shot in the crossfire. A second innocent bystander was also shot.

The target of the investigation is a hybrid street gang affiliated with the Gangster Disciples. This gang is suspected of committing numerous aggravated assaults and drive by shootings, drug trafficking, and weapons offenses.

The arrests in this case should send a clear message to gang members and their associates that their criminal activities will not be tolerated. They will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted. Restoring safety to our communities is of utmost importance.

Thank you to the agencies participating in this investigation and the arrests: Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Corrections, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The following is a list of each person charged. They will be booked into the Butts County Jail.

Zerra Brown Jaquavius Kesean Bland Kerri Watts Antwyone Brown Colous Andrews Jalon Stewart Jeremy Andrews Zayin White Denzell Travis Armando Hernandez Antonio Mulkey Franklin White Daquacious Bland Michaela Ballew Lawandte Johnson Cody Pedersen Joshua Kirby Lamarcus Grier Michael Mosley Noah Betsill Kesha Andrews Samantha Bell Saderrius Collier David Corley Daniel Earnhart Jessika Autrey Lajarvis Denson Jordan Betsill Leonandra Akins Charendra Miller Autumn Finlay Cheyenne McCulley Olivia Nichols Patrice Watson Morgan Lunsford Trey McInvale Danny Richardson Jonathan East Makayla Godfrey Shniah Carr Monsavier Marshall Peder Andresen Timothy Clement Belindy Grier Alonza Marshall Orterrio Watson Kareemah Harkness Tyler Autry Brittany Merck Arianna Phillips Orasma Andrews Nicolas Jackson Kimberly McClendon Jacqueline Hulsey Shelby Hamby Jordan Bowen Daniel Corley Darius Grier Ronald Brown Alonzo Pye Tristan Stewart Eshawn Barber Corey White Charles Lummus Darquashia Shannon Brett Barfield Emily Wright Corbin Grier Roderikus Scott

