When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 28, 2022 FDA Publish Date: September 28, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: Momyer Distribution Inc Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dark Chocolate Almonds, 9.5 oz container

Company Announcement

Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon is recalling Dark Chocolate Almonds because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Dark Chocolate Almonds were distributed in Oregon and Washington through retail markets including Safeway/Albertsons and Roths Fresh Market. The product is packaged in a 9.5oz plastic container and sold in the produce section of these retail markets. The best by date is printed above the UPC bar code on a label.

Product sold at Safeway/Albertsons is labeled as “PRODUCE” in large red letters and Dark Chocolate Almonds are in black text on the top label, UPC 0 19061 19371 2. Product being recalled has a Best By Date on or before 10/15/2023.

Product sold at Roths Fresh Market is labeled as Holly Hill Gourmet Snacks Dark Chocolate Almonds, UPC 0 08918 23018 2. Product being recalled has a Best By Date on or before 10/21/2023.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503-393-3136 between 8am-4pm PST.