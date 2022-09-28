AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Dodge City organizations

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – Three Dodge City organizations have been awarded more than $48,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

CASA – Children Worth Saving, Inc., $8,771 to provide Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) services for abused and neglected children in the 16th Judicial District.

$8,771 to provide Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) services for abused and neglected children in the 16th Judicial District. Crisis Center of Dodge City, Inc ., $25,000 to support the ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center.

., $25,000 to support the ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center. Meadowlark Child Advocacy Center, Inc ., $11,000 to provide essential advocacy services for children referred through law enforcement or the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

., $11,000 to provide essential advocacy services for children referred through law enforcement or the Kansas Department for Children and Families. Meadowlark Child Advocacy Center, Inc., $4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.