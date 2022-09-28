AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Emporia organization

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – An Emporia organization has been awarded more than $125,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to SOS, Inc., to support the following programs:

$16,584 to recruit, screen, train and supervise Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers to advocate on behalf of children involved in the court system due to abuse, neglect or human trafficking.

$44,827 to provide supervised visitation and monitored exchange services in a safe environment for children and their families.

$17,123 to provide specialized supportive services in both English and Spanish based on children's needs and developmental stages to assist with the healing process.

$42,755 to support the ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center.

$4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund is funded through marriage license fees and State General Fund appropriations. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.