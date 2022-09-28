Submit Release
AG Derek Schmidt announces grant for Junction City organization

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – A Junction City organization has been awarded a $12,000 grant to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

CASA of the 8th Judicial District was awarded the grant to fund in part the recruitment, training and supervision of CASA volunteers who will serve the children in the court system who are victims of abuse, neglect or human trafficking. 

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The award was made from the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, which is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.

AG Derek Schmidt announces grant for Junction City organization

