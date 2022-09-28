AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Newton organizations

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – Three Newton organizations have been awarded more than $107,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

CASA: A Voice for Children, Inc., $10,000 to provide quality volunteers to advocate in court for abused children to ensure clients maintain safety and find safe and permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center, Inc., $32,395 to provide victim-centered advocacy, forensic interviewing, referrals, court services, reparation and accompaniment for child victims of abuse.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.