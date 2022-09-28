AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Pittsburg organizations

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – Two Pittsburg organizations have been awarded nearly $74,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

Safehouse Crisis Center, Inc., $22,558 to provide supervised visitation and child exchange services.

$22,558 to provide supervised visitation and child exchange services. Safehouse Crisis Center, Inc., $47,309 to support ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center.

$47,309 to support ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center. Pittsburg Children’s Advocacy Center, $4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, the State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund is funded through marriage license fees and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.