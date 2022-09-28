AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Salina organizations

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – Two Salina organizations have been awarded $108,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $32,500 to increase support of child abuse victims through increased advocacy.

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $9,000, to sustain 24/7 advocacy support and operations of the child advocacy center.

$12,500 to provide temporary emergency shelter and trauma-informed support services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, as well as their dependent children, in order to meet their immediate health and safety needs. Educational services will also continue to be provided to reduce the incidence of domestic and sexual violence. Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, $50,000 to support ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect Fund is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.