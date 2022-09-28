AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Concordia organizations

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – Two Concordia organizations have been awarded more than $31,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service, Inc., $22,750 to provide supervised visitation and child exchange services in north central Kansas.

North Central Kansas CASA, Inc., $5,000 to continue to raise awareness and recruit CASA volunteers, and to train, support and supervise CASA volunteers in Cloud, Mitchell, Jewell, Lincoln, Republic and Washington counties.

North Central Kansas CASA, Inc., $4,000 for operating expenditures for children's advocacy centers.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Center Fund. The State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund is funded through marriage license fees and State General Fund appropriations. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.