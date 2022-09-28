AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Great Bend organization

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – A Great Bend organization has been awarded nearly $94,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

Family Crisis Center, Inc., was awarded grants to support the following programs in Great Bend and eight area counties:

$17,000 to support the Child Advocacy Center Family Advocacy project, which provides long-term supportive services, comprehensive and culturally relevant advocacy to non-offending caregivers and children who are both referred to and walk into the agency.

$12,832 to provide advocacy, support and referrals for non-offending caregivers and children of underserved populations, who are referred for services.

$60,060 to provide quality comprehensive services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, their families, agency management and administrative oversight.

$4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.