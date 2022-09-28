Submit Release
AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Hays organization

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – A Hays organization has been awarded nearly $77,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Inc., was awarded grants to support the following programs in 18 area counties:

  • $31,970 to provide survivor-centered services to those experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking by providing services directly to survivors in their communities.
  • $45,000 to strengthen organizational activities including direct services programming and administrative services, which ensures these critical services remain available. 

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund and the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.

