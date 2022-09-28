AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Leavenworth organization

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – Two Leavenworth organizations have been awarded more than $117,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

First Judicial District CASA Association, $18,000 to assist child victims of abuse and neglect through advocacy and to provide advocacy services directed at reducing the incidence of child abuse and neglect.

$18,000 to assist child victims of abuse and neglect through advocacy and to provide advocacy services directed at reducing the incidence of child abuse and neglect. First Judicial District CASA Association, $16,129 to recruit volunteers to advocate for child victims of abuse or neglect in the community.

$16,129 to recruit volunteers to advocate for child victims of abuse or neglect in the community. First Judicial District CASA Association, $54,500 to increase, enhance and expand services to children and families in need of supervised visitation or monitored exchange services.

$54,500 to increase, enhance and expand services to children and families in need of supervised visitation or monitored exchange services. First Judicial District CASA Association, $4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

$4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers. Alliance Against Family Violence, $24,760 to support ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, the State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund is funded through marriage license fees and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.