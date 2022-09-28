AG Derek Schmidt announces grant for Scott City organization

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – A Scott City organization has been awarded two grants totaling $25,000 to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center was awarded grants to support the following programs:

$21,000 to provide direct services to children who may have been victims of abuse and their families.

$4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect Fund is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.