Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,253 in the last 365 days.

AG Derek Schmidt announces grant for Liberal organization

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September XX, 2022) – A Liberal organization has been awarded a grant to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The $55,004 grant was awarded to the Liberal Area Rape Crisis & Domestic Violence Service, Inc., to support the ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center. 

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The award was made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, which is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.

You just read:

AG Derek Schmidt announces grant for Liberal organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.