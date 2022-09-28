AG Derek Schmidt announces grant for Liberal organization

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September XX, 2022) – A Liberal organization has been awarded a grant to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The $55,004 grant was awarded to the Liberal Area Rape Crisis & Domestic Violence Service, Inc., to support the ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The award was made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, which is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.