AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Manhattan organizations

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – Two Manhattan organizations have been awarded more than $85,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

Sunflower CASA Project, Inc., $18,183 to provide supervised visitation and monitored exchange services to children and their non-residential parents.

$18,183 to provide supervised visitation and monitored exchange services to children and their non-residential parents. Sunflower CASA Project, Inc., $10,000 to support the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program to ensure an increased number of children are able to benefit from volunteer advocacy through quality training and supervision.

$10,000 to support the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program to ensure an increased number of children are able to benefit from volunteer advocacy through quality training and supervision. Sunflower CASA Project, Inc., $4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

$4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers. The Crisis Center, Inc., $53,022 to recruit, train and supervise volunteers to assist professional staff who provide in-person, around-the-clock crisis intervention services, as well as safe shelter for victims of sexual and domestic violence in the five-county region.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, the State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund is funded through marriage license fees and State General Fund appropriations. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments, and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.