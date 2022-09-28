AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Kansas City-area organizations

KANSAS, September 28 - TOPEKA – (September 28, 2022) – Five Kansas City area organizations have been awarded nearly $288,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties, (Mission) $31,000 to continue to recruit and train a diverse pool of volunteer advocates to serve children brought into the court system due to abuse or neglect.

Friends of Yates, (Kansas City, Kan.) $51,952 to support the ongoing operating expenses of the domestic violence/sexual assault center.

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault, (Kansas City, Mo.) $58,500 to provide effective fiscal and programmatic leadership, representation and services in support of survivors of sexual abuse and assault.

SAFEHOME, Inc., (Overland Park) $32,500 to provide free legal advocacy and representation for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

SAFEHOME, Inc., (Overland Park) $69,330 to provide victims of domestic violence and their children with shelter, emergency assistance, case management and community referrals to help them achieve independence free from violence and abusive partners.

Sunflower House, Inc., (Shawnee) $27,315 to further the education of children and adults to recognize, resist and report abusive behaviors, using proven, age-appropriate personal safety presentations.

Sunflower House, Inc., (Shawnee) $13,000 to provide quality forensic interviews and family advocacy services to victims of child abuse and neglect.

(Shawnee) $13,000 to provide quality forensic interviews and family advocacy services to victims of child abuse and neglect. Sunflower House, Inc., (Shawnee) $4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund is funded through marriage license fees and State General Fund appropriations. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded through the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.