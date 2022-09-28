Elberton GA Company Granite Countertops Unlimited Discusses What Makes Quartz Countertops an Excellent Choice

/EIN News/ -- Elberton, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elberton, Georgia -

Granite Countertops Unlimited (GCU) is an Elberton, Georgia-based countertop store that specializes in helping its customers pick out the perfect kitchen counter material for their needs. That includes having a large selection of quartz countertops to choose from. Quartz is a modern engineered stone countertop that according to the company’s co-owner and sales manager, Greg Moon, offers many benefits to those that make it their kitchen or bathroom countertop material of choice.

Moon stated, “Make no mistake about it, GCU specializes in more than just granite, so don’t be fooled by our name. That includes having a large selection of different colored quartz countertop materials to choose from. Quartz makes a great choice if you are installing new kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and fireplace surrounds or renovating existing ones.”

Moon went on to say that quartz countertops are formed by combining naturally hard ground quartz crystals (90%) with a mix of resins, polymers, and pigments. He added that although they directly import a variety of quartz countertops, they can also help you purchase quartz countertops from popular manufacturers as Caesarstone, Cambria, Hanstone, LG Viatera, Silestone, MSI Quartz, and Corian Quartz. Much like granite, quartz is an extremely hard and durable countertop material, making quartz countertops almost impossible to scratch and very resistant to chipping. Quartz is also very easy to maintain because it does not have to be sealed and is stain and heat resistant. It’s also known to be naturally non-toxic, non-porous and has antimicrobial properties.

The company’s co-owner and sales manager mentioned that another benefit of quartz countertops is their design versatility. Because they are an engineered stone, quartz countertops come in a variety of colors, patterns, finishes, and edge designs, and are not limited limited to the color palettes found in natural stone. As a result, it's easy to match any kitchen or bathroom aesthetic. He also talked about how many people choose quartz countertops that mimic the look of marble, giving the timeless look of marble with significantly more durability and signficiantly less maintenance.

The company co-owner and sales manager also said, “Whether it’s a remodel or new construction, our quartz countertop products will provide an added dimension of luxury and style that will positively impact the value of your home or business. And because we’re a direct importer, this allows us to offer the best prices around.”

Customers that have purchased quartz or other countertop materials from the company often leave glowing reviews about their experience with Granite Countertops Unlimited. Lorraine Perkinson stated, “June and her team of experts in countertop installation are a 10+ in my eyes. Their selection of materials was great and all high quality. The company’s installers are professional from measuring to the completed installation. We love our new counters in our kitchen and bathrooms. I highly recommend them with no reservations.” Jayne Seawright proclaimed, “I am so happy with my new countertops! Everyone who helped me was so very professional. The quality of the granite is top-notch and very competitively priced. I will definitely use GCU when I redo my bathrooms. Thank you so much!”

In addition to quartz countertop materials, GCU stocks highly popular natural stone countertop material choices such as granite, soapstone, marble, and quartzite. Moon also wants their customers to know that they are family-owned and operated business that seeks to provide a personalized countertop shopping experience to those in Elberton, GA, and the surrounding areas of Augusta, Evans, Washington, Thomson, and Lincolnton, GA, as well as North Augusta, Aiken, Anderson and Greenwood, SC.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeQosz2bXrI

More information on Granite Countertops Unlimited’s quartz and other countertop materials can be obtained by calling them or by referring to the company website.

