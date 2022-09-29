Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation Bestows International Indigenous Leadership Award on Josefina Tunki

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the International Indigenous Leadership Award is Josefina Tunki, President, Shuar People of Ecuador.

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the International Indigenous Leadership Award is Josefina Tunki, President, Shuar People of Ecuador.

Tunki will accept the award at the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner on October 19, 2022, at Alnoba in Kensington, New Hampshire. The award includes a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit of Tunki's choice.

The International Indigenous Leadership Award honors an Indigenous leader outside the U.S. who serves as a bold defender of Mother Earth, inspires communities to action and one who honors and applies traditional beliefs to the most pressing environmental problems of our day.

Josefina Tunki is the first female president of the Shuar People of Ecuador, Indigenous defenders of the Amazon against the predations of the state and the mining companies.

"Alnoba is honored to recognize Josefina's extraordinary bravery," said Harriet and Alan E. Lewis, Co-Founders of Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation.

Harriet and Alan E. Lewis launched the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards in 2018 to honor brave and brilliant leaders whose courage, wisdom or potential inspire us.

For more information about Alnoba or the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards, visit http://www.alnoba.org.

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation stands for social justice, transforming people's lives and building strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. Since 1981, the Foundation has donated more than $250M to over 500 environmental and social justice projects in 50 countries around the world.

Media Contact

Ann Shannon, Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, 617-346-6649, ashannon@oattravel.com

SOURCE Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation