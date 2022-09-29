Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,234 in the last 365 days.

Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation Bestows International Indigenous Leadership Award on Josefina Tunki

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the International Indigenous Leadership Award is Josefina Tunki, President, Shuar People of Ecuador.

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the International Indigenous Leadership Award is Josefina Tunki, President, Shuar People of Ecuador.

Tunki will accept the award at the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner on October 19, 2022, at Alnoba in Kensington, New Hampshire. The award includes a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit of Tunki's choice.

The International Indigenous Leadership Award honors an Indigenous leader outside the U.S. who serves as a bold defender of Mother Earth, inspires communities to action and one who honors and applies traditional beliefs to the most pressing environmental problems of our day.

Josefina Tunki is the first female president of the Shuar People of Ecuador, Indigenous defenders of the Amazon against the predations of the state and the mining companies.

"Alnoba is honored to recognize Josefina's extraordinary bravery," said Harriet and Alan E. Lewis, Co-Founders of Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation.

Harriet and Alan E. Lewis launched the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards in 2018 to honor brave and brilliant leaders whose courage, wisdom or potential inspire us.

For more information about Alnoba or the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards, visit http://www.alnoba.org.

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation
The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation stands for social justice, transforming people's lives and building strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. Since 1981, the Foundation has donated more than $250M to over 500 environmental and social justice projects in 50 countries around the world.

Media Contact

Ann Shannon, Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, 617-346-6649, ashannon@oattravel.com

SOURCE Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

You just read:

Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation Bestows International Indigenous Leadership Award on Josefina Tunki

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.