US Fertility partner practice Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) welcomes Dr. Benjamin S. Harris to expand access to world-class fertility care in Richmond and Norfolk

Benjamin S. Harris, M.D., M.P.H., is now accepting new patient appointments at SGF Richmond's Stony Point and Henrico Doctors'-Forest locations as well as SGF Jones Institute's Norfolk, Virginia location.

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, welcomes Benjamin S. Harris, M.D., to SGF Richmond's Stony Point and Henrico Doctors'-Forest locations as well as SGF Jones Institute's Norfolk, Virginia, location. Dr. Harris is now scheduling new patient appointments.

"SGF puts the patient first," shares Dr. Harris. "The foundation of our practice is based on doing what is best for our patients, promoting a strong patient-physician relationship, and promoting teamwork through collaborative care. We are constantly striving to improve the care we provide through education, research, and innovation. In doing so, we can enhance the experience of every single patient as we work toward achieving their fertility goals."

To address the high demand in the region for top-quality fertility care, Dr. Harris will provide comprehensive fertility services, including:

fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,

semen analysis,

hysterosalpingogram (HSG),

low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),

in vitro fertilization (IVF),

donor egg, sperm, and embryo,

genetic screening and testing,

gestational carrier,

egg freezing,

reproductive surgical evaluation and management,

fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and

LGBTQ+ family building.

Dr. Harris is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). Dr. Harris earned his medical degree and Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then completed his residency training in OB/GYN at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, where he was an Administrative Chief Resident. From there, Dr. Harris continued his training at Duke University Medical Center to complete his fellowship in REI.

As an avid researcher, Dr. Harris has contributed to numerous publications and presentations exploring such topics as fibroids, in vitro fertilization (IVF) protocols, reproductive epidemiology, and preimplantation genetic testing.

"By welcoming Dr. Harris to the SGF physician team in Richmond and Norfolk, we're able to expand access to those in need of fertility care in Richmond and Norfolk," shares Erika B. Johnston-MacAnanny, M.D., Medical Director, SGF Richmond. "Dr. Harris's dedication to working together with patients to achieve their goals through providing a collaborative and educational experience directly aligns with SGF's mission to provide patient-centered fertility care."

Patients may now schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Harris by calling the SGF New Patient Center at 757-512-8547 or by completing this brief form.

