Dresner Partners Announced as a Finalist for the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The M&A Advisor announced the finalists of the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Dresner Partners has been selected as a finalist in two categories including Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year (Between $10MM and $100MM) and Debt Financing Deal of the Year.

The awards will be presented and winners revealed at a Black-Tie Gala on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in New York City.

Dresner Partners was recognized for advising Accoya USA, LLC, a joint venture between Accsys Technologies PLC and Eastman Chemical Company, to successfully raise $80 million in debt capital to fund the construction of a facility in Kingsport, Tennessee to produce Accoya®, a high-performance, sustainable wood product. The financing was provided by First Horizon Bank, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Dresner Partners was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "Dresner Partners represents the best of the M&A industry in 2021-22 and earned its finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, "We are honored to be recognized as a finalist by The M&A Advisor and proud to be associated with all of the outstanding professionals who worked with us on the transaction."

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2022 Future of Dealmaking Summit. The Summit will take place on November 15 and will feature over 350 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts. For an event profile CLICK HERE.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 24th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services from offices in New York and London. More information is available at www.maadvisor.com.

Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Partners, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Roger Aguinaldo, The M&A Advisor, (718) 997-7906, raguinaldo@maadvisor.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Christopher W. Nolan Sr., Managing Director, (212) 444-8029, cnolan@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com