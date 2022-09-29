Swanepoel to Launch News Service, "Real Estate News" this Fall

Realestatenews.com committed to concise, factual and objective news

LADERA RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) September 28, 2022

Stefan Swanepoel, a widely respected industry leader, a New York Times best-selling author, and founder of T3 Sixty, the industry's leading management consultancy, will launch "Real Estate News" later this fall. The news service, available at realestatenews.com and delivered to your inbox, will strive to be the most objective and impartial news source for the residential real estate brokerage industry.

With more than 2.7 million licensed agents and 100,000 brokerage companies, the residential real estate industry is undergoing significant change including outside capital investment, technology innovation and new business models. There are endless changes to be analyzed thoroughly and a wealth of stories waiting to be told from a fresh new perspective.

"It's time," said Stefan Swanepoel, founder and executive chairman of Real Estate News. "I have been wanting to do this for 20 years. This will be something that can benefit all brokers and agents every day. It has the real possibility of improving transparency and accuracy of news and therefore will help raise the tide to the benefit of the entire residential real estate brokerage industry."

Real Estate News will operate independently from T3 Sixty, with its own management and separate editorial staff. Mitch Robinson that joined the T3 Sixty team last year as EVP has been promoted to president of Real Estate News. Robinson is a longtime real estate and tech industry leader who is known for his entrepreneurial ability to build businesses, grow audiences and create strong teams. Heading up the news operation will be Stephanie Reid-Simons who has over the past 30 years written, edited, and led teams for leading companies such as The News Tribune, Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Amazon and Zillow.

"Busy agents and brokers will be able to depend on Real Estate News to deliver stories that are authentic, relevant, journalistically sound and worth their time," Robinson said.

Real Estate News will launch this fall but is now accepting complimentary registration at realestatenews.com.

