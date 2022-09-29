Submit Release
CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP COMPLETES ITS FIRST ACQUISITION IN OHIO

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group ("Choice" or the "Company") announced today it has acquired Ohio-based Schlather Insurance Agency, Inc. ("Schlather")

Schlather is a full-service insurance agency, based in Wellington, Oberlin, and Elyria, OH, providing property and casualty, business, and life and health insurance to its clients. The business was established in 1943 by the Schlather family, and Dave Schlather will continue to oversee operations and work with Choice to expand its presence in the region.

"Becoming a Choice partner agency will greatly benefit our clients, team, and our community," said Dave Schlather. "I was impressed with the unique partnership Choice provides as it will enable us to leverage the tools, technology, and strategies the Company offers to remain competitive and improve our capabilities in a dynamic marketplace."

"Schlather is a terrific partner for us in Ohio," says Choice CEO, Bob Hilb. "Its well-established presence and extensive experience will strengthen our industry ties and help us expand in Ohio and neighboring states. We warmly welcome Dave and his team to the Choice family."

Schlather represents the ninth acquisition for the Company since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 23 offices in [nine] states.

Bob Hilb, CEO
804-564-9625
bob.hilb@choiceins.com

Elizabeth Grimes
757-926-0463
elizabeth.grimes@choiceins.com

