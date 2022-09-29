Cumulus Media Welcomes Afford Anything Podcast to the Cumulus Podcast Network

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media CMLS today announced the podcast Afford Anything has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. Creator and host Paula Pant helps listeners make smarter decisions about money, time, and life to align daily behaviors and habits with lifestyle goals. In the podcast, Pant also talks with guests about investing, travel, lifestyle design, financial independence, real estate, entrepreneurship, productivity, personal development, and the philosophy of money.



A new episode of Afford Anything drops each Wednesday with a bonus episode the first Friday of each month. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, and Google Podcasts, among other platforms. The Cumulus Podcast Network will distribute, market, and monetize all past and future episodes of Afford Anything.

About Paula Pant and Afford Anything

Paula Pant is the founder of Afford Anything, a personal finance brand with more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers. She is the creator and host of the Afford Anything podcast, an award-winning show with more than 22 million downloads that was named by the New Your Times as one of the "7 podcasts your wallet will love."

Frequently featured in financial media including Forbes, Kiplinger, The New York Times, PBS, Marketplace Money, The Washington Post, Inc Magazine, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, the Huffington Post and many more, Pant has spoken at the Talk at Google series and guest lectured at Georgetown University. She is a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism and an MA candidate at Columbia University. Pant won the Plutus Award (the highest award in personal finance digital media) for Podcast of the Year in 2017 as well as the Plutus Award's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the age of 34.

