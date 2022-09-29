BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM DONATES NEARLY 100,000 PET VACCINE DOSES TO HELP ELIMINATE RABIES AROUND THE WORLD WITH RELAUNCH OF SHOTS FOR GOOD(SM) INITIATIVE

In recognition of World Rabies Day on September 28, the donation is for use on tribal lands and underserved communities in collaboration with Greater Good Charities

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in veterinary rabies vaccines, has expanded its commitment to help prevent rabies in dogs by donating nearly 100,000 doses of rabies vaccine. The donation is part of the relaunched SHOTS FOR GOOD℠ program and will be used on tribal lands and in underserved communities across the United States.

Rabies is a zoonotic, viral disease, which can be transmitted through wild animals and pets. Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatali. Even though it is vaccine-preventable, around 59,000 people still die from rabies every year globallyii. Rabies is present on all continents, except Antarctica, with over 95% of human deaths occurring in the Asia and Africa regionsiii. It can pose a significant risk anywhere if dogs are not vaccinated. Dogs are the main source of human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99% of all rabies transmissions to humansiv.

"Boehringer Ingelheim fervently believes no animal should suffer from a preventable disease," said Dr. Julie Ryan-Johnson, head veterinarian for shelters at Boehringer Ingelheim and board vice chair for Greater Good Charities. "Together with Greater Good Charities we can fight the presence of rabies on tribal lands and in underserved communities to keep pets healthier and happier for longer."

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health established the SHOTS FOR GOOD initiative in 2019 in Puerto Rico and underserved communities in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida. However, in 2020, the initiative was suspended due to global pandemic restrictions.

Since relaunching the program earlier this year, and in collaboration with the global nonprofit, Greater Good Charities, the program has enabled vaccination clinics throughout tribal lands in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and Utah. Additional vaccines have been utilized in Hawaii as part of Greater Good Charities' Good Fix program which offers high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter to help control pet overpopulation in underserved communities.

"In observance of World Rabies Day, we recognize the positive impact of vaccination events to raise awareness about rabies and how to prevent this deadly disease," said Denise Bash, vice president at Greater Good Charities. "The generous vaccine donations from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and the Shots for Good initiative helps to protect pets while making this important effort possible."

World Rabies Day , held every year on September 28, is observed by the United Nations as an International Day. Coordinated by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, it is a day to raise awareness about rabies and how to prevent this deadly disease. Hundreds of events are held by organizations and individuals around the world in recognition of this day.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, farmers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock. As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.

Learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. at bi-animalhealth.com

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $475 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities amplifies the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org.

