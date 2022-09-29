Greater St. Louis, Inc. Wins Esri Special Achievement in GIS Award

GSL’s geospatial initiative GeoFutures cited for work promoting STEM careers and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while advancing St. Louis’ geospatial ecosystem

ST. LOUIS – Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software and geospatial intelligence, has named Greater St. Louis, Inc. a winner of their 2022 Special Achievement in GIS Award, which recognizes outstanding and innovative work of geospatial organizations around the globe.

Esri noted that GSL has brought significant attention to the geospatial industry, encouraged it as a STEM career path in the St. Louis metro, and has made a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while fostering a geospatial ecosystem.

“Geospatial technology is one of the St. Louis metro’s success stories, with the potential to shape our future economy for decades to come,” said Jason Hall, GSL CEO. “We want to thank Esri for recognizing that as we grow the ecosystem around this transformative technology, we are doing so with an eye toward inclusive economic growth and racial equity.”

Jack Dangermond, president and founder of Esri, delivered the award to Greater St. Louis, Inc. Founding Chair Andrew C. Taylor and CEO Jason Hall today, during Geo-Resolution 2022 at Saint Louis University.

Geo-Resolution is an annual conference sponsored by SLU and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency that continues the collaboration of government, academia, and industry to grow the geospatial ecosystem in the St. Louis metro.

About Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. brings together business and civic leaders to create jobs, expand inclusive economic growth, and improve St. Louis’ global competitiveness. We speak with a unified voice, lead with a bold agenda, and act as one metro anchored by a vibrant urban core. Learn more about Greater St. Louis, Inc. here.

About GeoFutures

GeoFutures is an initiative of Greater St. Louis, Inc. that works to advance St. Louis as the global center for geospatial technology. Learn more about GeoFutures here.



