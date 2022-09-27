When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 27, 2022 FDA Publish Date: September 28, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains undeclared tadalafil Company Name: Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle is voluntarily recalling Wonder Pill lot 20210912 and lot 31853-501, expiry 09/24, packaged in 10-count blisters co-packaged in a carton and in 60-count bottles to the consumer level. Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle was notified by Amazon that laboratory analysis has found the product to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The presence of tadalafil in Wonder Pill capsules makes this product an unapproved drug for which the safety and efficacy has not been established and therefore, subject to recall.

Consumers with underlying medical issues who take the Wonder Pill with undeclared tadalafil may experience serious health risks. For example, PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life-threatening. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates. To date, Proper Trade LLC/ My Stellar Lifestyle has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement and is packaged in 10-count blisters co-packaged in a carton, ASIN B0B6CWC9NK, and packaged in a 60-count bottle. The affected lots include lot numbers’ 20210912 & 31853-501, Expiry 09/24. The product can be identified by the labels below. The product was distributed via the internet and fulfilled by Amazon at www.amazon.com and Walmart at www.walmart.com, nationwide in the USA.

On December 17, 2020, FDA issued a press release that warned consumers to avoid certain products found on Amazon, eBay and other retailers due to hidden and potentially dangerous drug ingredients. It also encouraged online marketplaces to ensure these products are not sold on their platforms.

Proper Trade LLC/ My Stellar Lifestyle is notifying its customers by this press announcement and sending Amazon & Walmart messages to its customers and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers that have Wonder Pill capsules which is being recalled should stop using the product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Proper Trade LLC by phone number (732)-242-4711 or e-mail propertradingllc@gmail.com Monday thru Friday from 9AM to 5PM EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.