New attorneys to take state and federal oaths September 30
TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday, September 30, in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the in-person ceremony or at another time by a state or federal judge.
Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath, and Traci Anderson, courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court, will administer the federal oath.
New attorneys
New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:
Allen
Chase Vaughn, Humboldt
Bourbon
Joshua Baseley-Tecchio, Fort Scott
Noah Fischer, Fort Scott
Butler
Kalie Belt, Andover
Kendra Stacey, Andover
Douglas
Parker Bednasek, Lawrence
Riley Cooney, Lawrence
James Crabtree, Lawrence
Katharine Doerksen, Lawrence
Hannah Eubanks, Lawrence
Tristan Johnson, Lawrence
Nicholas Larkin, Lawrence
Morgan Lawrence, Lawrence
Parker Montgomery, Lawrence
Emily Pennington, Lawrence
Hedwick Pierce-Armstrong, Lawrence
Dahnika Short, Lawrence
Luke Sunderland, Lawrence
Micah Tempel, Lawrence
Grace Tran, Lawrence
Ellis
Brady Tien, Hays
Franklin
Adam Trimble, Ottawa
Harvey
Erik Hageman, Newton
Johnson
Chloe Ketchmark, Fairway
Monica Doffing, Gardner
Steven Ketchmark, Leawood
Aurora Kammerer, Lenexa
Michael Montoya, Lenexa
Robin Simpson, Lenexa
Jamie Welch, Lenexa
Alexander Williams, Lenexa
Adam Hilbert, Lenexa
William Davis, Olathe
Rachel O’Donnell, Olathe
Hannah Pachunka, Olathe
Grayson Andersen, Overland Park
Alec Feather, Overland Park
Emily Gibbar, Overland Park
David Halliwell, Overland Park
Katherine Lenson, Overland
Marissa Leonard, Overland Park
Jordan Morton, Overland Park
Elizabeth Rielley, Overland Park
Stephany Rohleder, Overland Park
Kaitlin Stanley, Overland Park
Marshall Stula, Overland Park
Benjamin Meyer, Prairie Village
Audrey Nelson, Prairie Village
Grace Quinlan, Prairie Village
Kenneth Allison, Shawnee
Sean Beecroft, Shawnee
Ashley Niedzwiecki, Shawnee
Randall Willnauer, Stilwell
Jill McFarland, Westwood
Lane
Tara Terwilliger, Dighton
Miami
Autumn Green, Spring Hill
Pratt
Madison Moore, Luka
Riley
Ashlyn Shultz, Manhattan
Saline
Brigid Stinehart, Salina
Sedgwick
John Ralston, Bel Aire
Hunter Hogan, Colwich
Mackenzie Orchard, Colwich
Kaitlin Fox, Derby
Paul Renyer, Goddard
Tyler Hellenbrand, Maize
Olivia Black, Wichita
Joseph Bryden, Wichita
Megan Storie, Wichita
Andrew Thompson, Wichita
Natasha Veenis, Wichita
Kassidy Watkins, Wichita
Dayton Yarrow, Wichita
Garrett Holmes, Wichita
Bryce Hayden, Wichita
Shawnee
Jennifer Bradford, Topeka
Kayla Clark, Topeka
Andrew Davis, Topeka
Trey Duran, Topeka
Rachel Gonzales, Topeka
Cynthia Huebner, Topeka
Kate Langworthy, Topeka
Rachel Lundin, Topeka
Ashley McCall, Topeka
Reagan McCloud, Topeka
Brian McKenzie, Topeka
Jacob Michalski, Topeka
Taylor Murray, Topeka
Andrew Tague, Topeka
Aaron Thomas, Topeka
Alice VanDoren, Topeka
Michaela Webb, Topeka
Joshua Welch, Topeka
Zackary Zule, Topeka
Sumner
Austin Pfalzgraf, Wellington
Thomas
Courtney Ress, Colby
Wabaunsee
Jessica Freeman, Alma
Wyandotte
Mary McMullen, Kansas City
Arizona
Britani Potter, Sun Tan Valley
California
Ramya Vairavan, San Ramon
Washington, D.C.
Madison Ward, Washington D.C.
Hawaii
Dylan Garber, Honolulu
Missouri
Connor Brown, Grandview
Haley Hawn, Independence
Kemper Bogle, Kansas City
Connor Flairty, Kansas City
Rachel Highsmith, Kansas City
Audrey Mackey, Kansas City
Courtney Prewitt, Kansas City
Noelle Daniel, Lee Summit
Marisa Gates, Lee Summit
Kelsey Houman, Platte City
Nebraska
Riley Schumacher, Lincoln
New York
Erin Nisly, New York
Virginia
Nathan Beisel, Gainesville