New attorneys to take state and federal oaths September 30

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday, September 30, in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. 
 
New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the in-person ceremony or at another time by a state or federal judge. 
 
Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.  

Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath, and Traci Anderson, courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court, will administer the federal oath. 
 
New attorneys  
 
New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:  

Allen 

Chase Vaughn, Humboldt  

Bourbon 

Joshua Baseley-Tecchio, Fort Scott 

Noah Fischer, Fort Scott 

Butler 

Kalie Belt, Andover 

Kendra Stacey, Andover 

Douglas 

Parker Bednasek, Lawrence 

Riley Cooney, Lawrence 

James Crabtree, Lawrence 

Katharine Doerksen, Lawrence 

Hannah Eubanks, Lawrence  

Tristan Johnson, Lawrence 

Nicholas Larkin, Lawrence 

Morgan Lawrence, Lawrence 

Parker Montgomery, Lawrence 

Emily Pennington, Lawrence 

Hedwick Pierce-Armstrong, Lawrence 

Dahnika Short, Lawrence 

Luke Sunderland, Lawrence 

Micah Tempel, Lawrence 

Grace Tran, Lawrence 

Ellis 

Brady Tien, Hays 

Franklin 

Adam Trimble, Ottawa 

Harvey 

Erik Hageman, Newton 

Johnson 

Chloe Ketchmark, Fairway 

Monica Doffing, Gardner 

Steven Ketchmark, Leawood 

Aurora Kammerer, Lenexa 

Michael Montoya, Lenexa 

Robin Simpson, Lenexa 

Jamie Welch, Lenexa 

Alexander Williams, Lenexa 

Adam Hilbert, Lenexa 

William Davis, Olathe 

Rachel O’Donnell, Olathe 

Hannah Pachunka, Olathe 

Grayson Andersen, Overland Park 

Alec Feather, Overland Park 

Emily Gibbar, Overland Park 

David Halliwell, Overland Park 

Katherine Lenson, Overland 

Marissa Leonard, Overland Park 

Jordan Morton, Overland Park 

Elizabeth Rielley, Overland Park 

Stephany Rohleder, Overland Park 

Kaitlin Stanley, Overland Park 

Marshall Stula, Overland Park 

Benjamin Meyer, Prairie Village 

Audrey Nelson, Prairie Village 

Grace Quinlan, Prairie Village 

Kenneth Allison, Shawnee 

Sean Beecroft, Shawnee 

Ashley Niedzwiecki, Shawnee 

Randall Willnauer, Stilwell 

Jill McFarland, Westwood 

Lane  

Tara Terwilliger, Dighton 

Miami 

Autumn Green, Spring Hill 

Pratt 

Madison Moore, Luka 

Riley 

Ashlyn Shultz, Manhattan 

Saline 

Brigid Stinehart, Salina 

Sedgwick 

John Ralston, Bel Aire 

Hunter Hogan, Colwich 

Mackenzie Orchard, Colwich 

Kaitlin Fox, Derby 

Paul Renyer, Goddard  

Tyler Hellenbrand, Maize 

Olivia Black, Wichita  

Joseph Bryden, Wichita 

Megan Storie, Wichita 

Andrew Thompson, Wichita 

Natasha Veenis, Wichita 

Kassidy Watkins, Wichita 

Dayton Yarrow, Wichita  

Garrett Holmes, Wichita 

Bryce Hayden, Wichita 

Shawnee 

Jennifer Bradford, Topeka 

Kayla Clark, Topeka 

Andrew Davis, Topeka 

Trey Duran, Topeka 

Rachel Gonzales, Topeka 

Cynthia Huebner, Topeka 

Kate Langworthy, Topeka  

Rachel Lundin, Topeka 

Ashley McCall, Topeka 

Reagan McCloud, Topeka 

Brian McKenzie, Topeka 

Jacob Michalski, Topeka 

Taylor Murray, Topeka 

Andrew Tague, Topeka 

Aaron Thomas, Topeka 

Alice VanDoren, Topeka 

Michaela Webb, Topeka  

Joshua Welch, Topeka 

Zackary Zule, Topeka 

Sumner 

Austin Pfalzgraf, Wellington 

Thomas 

Courtney Ress, Colby 

Wabaunsee 

Jessica Freeman, Alma 

Wyandotte 

Mary McMullen, Kansas City 

Arizona 

Britani Potter, Sun Tan Valley 

California 

Ramya Vairavan, San Ramon 

Washington, D.C.  

Madison Ward, Washington D.C.  

Hawaii  

Dylan Garber, Honolulu 

Missouri 

Connor Brown, Grandview 

Haley Hawn, Independence 

Kemper Bogle, Kansas City 

Connor Flairty, Kansas City 

Rachel Highsmith, Kansas City 

Audrey Mackey, Kansas City 

Courtney Prewitt, Kansas City 

Noelle Daniel, Lee Summit 

Marisa Gates, Lee Summit 

Kelsey Houman, Platte City 

Nebraska 

Riley Schumacher, Lincoln 

New York 

Erin Nisly, New York  

Virginia  

Nathan Beisel, Gainesville 

