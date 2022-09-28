New attorneys to take state and federal oaths September 30

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday, September 30, in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.



New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the in-person ceremony or at another time by a state or federal judge.



Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court, and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath, and Traci Anderson, courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court, will administer the federal oath.



New attorneys



New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Allen

Chase Vaughn, Humboldt

Bourbon

Joshua Baseley-Tecchio, Fort Scott

Noah Fischer, Fort Scott

Butler

Kalie Belt, Andover

Kendra Stacey, Andover

Douglas

Parker Bednasek, Lawrence

Riley Cooney, Lawrence

James Crabtree, Lawrence

Katharine Doerksen, Lawrence

Hannah Eubanks, Lawrence

Tristan Johnson, Lawrence

Nicholas Larkin, Lawrence

Morgan Lawrence, Lawrence

Parker Montgomery, Lawrence

Emily Pennington, Lawrence

Hedwick Pierce-Armstrong, Lawrence

Dahnika Short, Lawrence

Luke Sunderland, Lawrence

Micah Tempel, Lawrence

Grace Tran, Lawrence

Ellis

Brady Tien, Hays

Franklin

Adam Trimble, Ottawa

Harvey

Erik Hageman, Newton

Johnson

Chloe Ketchmark, Fairway

Monica Doffing, Gardner

Steven Ketchmark, Leawood

Aurora Kammerer, Lenexa

Michael Montoya, Lenexa

Robin Simpson, Lenexa

Jamie Welch, Lenexa

Alexander Williams, Lenexa

Adam Hilbert, Lenexa

William Davis, Olathe

Rachel O’Donnell, Olathe

Hannah Pachunka, Olathe

Grayson Andersen, Overland Park

Alec Feather, Overland Park

Emily Gibbar, Overland Park

David Halliwell, Overland Park

Katherine Lenson, Overland

Marissa Leonard, Overland Park

Jordan Morton, Overland Park

Elizabeth Rielley, Overland Park

Stephany Rohleder, Overland Park

Kaitlin Stanley, Overland Park

Marshall Stula, Overland Park

Benjamin Meyer, Prairie Village

Audrey Nelson, Prairie Village

Grace Quinlan, Prairie Village

Kenneth Allison, Shawnee

Sean Beecroft, Shawnee

Ashley Niedzwiecki, Shawnee

Randall Willnauer, Stilwell

Jill McFarland, Westwood

Lane

Tara Terwilliger, Dighton

Miami

Autumn Green, Spring Hill

Pratt

Madison Moore, Luka

Riley

Ashlyn Shultz, Manhattan

Saline

Brigid Stinehart, Salina

Sedgwick

John Ralston, Bel Aire

Hunter Hogan, Colwich

Mackenzie Orchard, Colwich

Kaitlin Fox, Derby

Paul Renyer, Goddard

Tyler Hellenbrand, Maize

Olivia Black, Wichita

Joseph Bryden, Wichita

Megan Storie, Wichita

Andrew Thompson, Wichita

Natasha Veenis, Wichita

Kassidy Watkins, Wichita

Dayton Yarrow, Wichita

Garrett Holmes, Wichita

Bryce Hayden, Wichita

Shawnee

Jennifer Bradford, Topeka

Kayla Clark, Topeka

Andrew Davis, Topeka

Trey Duran, Topeka

Rachel Gonzales, Topeka

Cynthia Huebner, Topeka

Kate Langworthy, Topeka

Rachel Lundin, Topeka

Ashley McCall, Topeka

Reagan McCloud, Topeka

Brian McKenzie, Topeka

Jacob Michalski, Topeka

Taylor Murray, Topeka

Andrew Tague, Topeka

Aaron Thomas, Topeka

Alice VanDoren, Topeka

Michaela Webb, Topeka

Joshua Welch, Topeka

Zackary Zule, Topeka

Sumner

Austin Pfalzgraf, Wellington

Thomas

Courtney Ress, Colby

Wabaunsee

Jessica Freeman, Alma

Wyandotte

Mary McMullen, Kansas City

Arizona

Britani Potter, Sun Tan Valley

California

Ramya Vairavan, San Ramon

Washington, D.C.

Madison Ward, Washington D.C.

Hawaii

Dylan Garber, Honolulu

Missouri

Connor Brown, Grandview

Haley Hawn, Independence

Kemper Bogle, Kansas City

Connor Flairty, Kansas City

Rachel Highsmith, Kansas City

Audrey Mackey, Kansas City

Courtney Prewitt, Kansas City

Noelle Daniel, Lee Summit

Marisa Gates, Lee Summit

Kelsey Houman, Platte City

Nebraska

Riley Schumacher, Lincoln

New York

Erin Nisly, New York

Virginia

Nathan Beisel, Gainesville