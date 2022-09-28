Two Waikiki intersections on Ala Moana Boulevard to become pilot all-pedestrian crossings

Main, News Posted on Sep 28, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that the Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and the Ala Moana and Ena Road/Kalia Road intersections will become all-pedestrian crossings effective Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

An all-pedestrian crossing phase is used to reduce potential conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians by providing a separate phase where all traffic signals at the intersection are red. Signs to caution pedestrians to cross only on the walk or walking person signal will be installed on poles at the subject intersections.

The all-pedestrian crossing differs from a pedestrian scramble (also known as a Barnes Dance) because there are no diagonal crossings.

An exhibit showing the current timing configuration and pedestrian-vehicle conflict areas is available here.

An exhibit showing what the all-pedestrian crossing would look like is here. Modeling of the timing phases shows a reduction in pedestrian-vehicle conflict areas from 6 to 1, reduction in average vehicle delay by 30-percent, and a slight increase in average pedestrian delay from 26 seconds to 39 seconds.

The effects of the all-pedestrian crossing on safety and pedestrian and vehicle flow will be evaluated over a one-month period. After this evaluation phase, HDOT will decide whether to continue the all-pedestrian phase, convert to a scramble, or return to the intersections’ previous configuration.

