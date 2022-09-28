Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,098 in the last 365 days.

Two Waikiki intersections on Ala Moana Boulevard to become pilot all-pedestrian crossings

Posted on Sep 28, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that the Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and the Ala Moana and Ena Road/Kalia Road intersections will become all-pedestrian crossings effective Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

An all-pedestrian crossing phase is used to reduce potential conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians by providing a separate phase where all traffic signals at the intersection are red. Signs to caution pedestrians to cross only on the walk or walking person signal will be installed on poles at the subject intersections.

The all-pedestrian crossing differs from a pedestrian scramble (also known as a Barnes Dance) because there are no diagonal crossings.

An exhibit showing the current timing configuration and pedestrian-vehicle conflict areas is available here.

An exhibit showing what the all-pedestrian crossing would look like is here. Modeling of the timing phases shows a reduction in pedestrian-vehicle conflict areas from 6 to 1, reduction in average vehicle delay by 30-percent, and a slight increase in average pedestrian delay from 26 seconds to 39 seconds.

The effects of the all-pedestrian crossing on safety and pedestrian and vehicle flow will be evaluated over a one-month period. After this evaluation phase, HDOT will decide whether to continue the all-pedestrian phase, convert to a scramble, or return to the intersections’ previous configuration.

###

You just read:

Two Waikiki intersections on Ala Moana Boulevard to become pilot all-pedestrian crossings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.