Rock Artist Scotty Austin Set to Launch His Latest Single ‘Money’ Under his New Label Stryker Records

Scotty Austin Money will be released on Black Friday Fans surround Scotty Austin during his show at The Mid Summer Music Festival in Minnesota Scotty Austin revs up the crowd Stryker Records

'Money' is Set to Release to All Major Music Platforms Worldwide and to Radio Nationwide on Black Friday

I started reading music in kindergarten and gained experience playing in the church family band” — Scotty Austin

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock is one of the genres that has served as one of the pillars of the music industry. Numerous rock artists have made a significant contribution to the mainstream and independent industry, and Scotty Austin is, without a doubt, part of that list.The expressive song lyrics and music that Scotty Austin, the former lead singer of Saving Abel , has created throughout his career have resulted from his natural talent and ear for distinctive sounds. His perseverance and hard work have continued to bear fruit, even getting him a spot on the number one video game soundtrack for the wildly popular game Dead Rising with the band Supernova Syndicate.Not your typical or average run-of-the-mill rock star, Scotty Austin is unique. On Black Friday 2022, Scotty Austin's single "Money" will be released by Stryker Records and will be distributed by Ingrooves, a Universal Music Group company and a pioneer in music distribution, marketing, and technology. They are renowned for assisting labels and business owners in growing their enterprises and succeeding in the international music market. “Money” was produced by multi-platinum producer, Malcolm Springer at the House of Blues studio in Nashville, TN, also part of Universal Music Group.Scotty is a tenacious artist who kept honing his craft and worked on numerous guitar sessions with different producers and musicians in Nashville, which led to him becoming the band leader for Jonathan Singleton, one of Nashville's most prominent singer-songwriters, and also playing lead guitar in the band Full Devil Jacket on their second album.Being a multi-instrumentalist in many genres and having an impressive resume that includes playing across the US and Europe, it is evident that Scotty has a distinctive viewpoint in composing music. Scotty is eager to return to what he does best and writing music that will have everyone anticipating what he accomplishes in the future after the world persevered through a trying year in 2020. Since his split from Saving Abel a little more than a year ago, Scotty Austin has been making rounds in the nation.Scotty's success continued when, while representing Memphis, Tennessee, he took fourth place globally in the International Blues Contest in the early 2000s. Soon after, Scotty worked with Ash Bowers, a new recording artist and original group, and Jason Aldean's Broken Bow Records and Stoney Creek Records sister labels. Scotty quickly decided to launch his original project, an independent rock group called Trash the Brand. He started playing in packed houses and venues just a few weeks after his formation, which attracted the attention of a few people in the music business.The manager of significant artists Creed, Jeff Hanson offered to manage Scotty. He asked Hanson to put him on the show with Saving Abel. For the concert, he was given the opening role. Scotty was approached about leading Saving Abel; he agreed and had done so for more than eight years.Scotty is from Parsons, Tennessee, and developed an early interest in playing various instruments. "I started reading music in kindergarten and gained experience playing in the church family band", says Austin. Before being chosen to lead the official NASCAR Rolling Thunder band for an entire season, Scotty started broadening his musical knowledge in the late 1990s and exploring various styles, including classical guitar and percussion.Scotty has gone around the country and even other countries for almost ten years. Scotty Austin has provided music lovers worldwide with unrivaled entertainment through his extraordinary artistry and songwriting talent.

Scotty Austin promo video for his cover of "Rebel Yell" which landed #23 on Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart